Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

