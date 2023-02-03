Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $84.29.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

