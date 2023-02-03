Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,920,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after buying an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Exelon by 987.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,205,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

