Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.