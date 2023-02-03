New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after buying an additional 2,084,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 794,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.01.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

