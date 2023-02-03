Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,108 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Univest Sec reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $62.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

