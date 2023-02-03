CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 20,007 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $595.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

