Essex LLC Has $333,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.62. The company has a market cap of $595.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.