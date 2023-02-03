Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 217.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $217.62.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

