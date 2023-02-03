Inspire Investing LLC Has $207,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 794,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.01.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

