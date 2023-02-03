Keebeck Alpha LP Has $321,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after buying an additional 4,766,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,093,929,000 after buying an additional 2,763,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $217.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.