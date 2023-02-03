D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 447 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

