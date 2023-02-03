Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,961 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $124.81.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

