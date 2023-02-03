D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 38,336 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,336 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.