D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $152.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

