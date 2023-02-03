D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 147,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

