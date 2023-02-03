Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lantheus by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after buying an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.66 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $87.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

