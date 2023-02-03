ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,198,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

