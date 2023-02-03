Profund Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 9.8% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $5.62 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

