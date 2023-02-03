ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

