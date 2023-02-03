Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $155.24 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

