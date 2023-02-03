Commerce Bank Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Commerce Bank owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

