Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 98.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

