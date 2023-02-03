Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,808.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

