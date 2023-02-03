Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 1.4 %

CE opened at $126.77 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

