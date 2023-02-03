7,754 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

