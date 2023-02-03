Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,819 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 371,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 396,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $12.04 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.