Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,819 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 371,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 396,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
CCL opened at $12.04 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.