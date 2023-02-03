LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.57% of Modine Manufacturing worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.