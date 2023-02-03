Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $11,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 492.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,711 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 327,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.61 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.