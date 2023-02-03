LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 834,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

