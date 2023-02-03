Huntington National Bank Buys 177 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after buying an additional 553,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.28 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

