LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 730,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 663,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 594,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.74 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

