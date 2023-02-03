Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CHH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,684 shares of company stock worth $5,232,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

