Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 11,045 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,347,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 330,610 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFEV opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.79.

