Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

