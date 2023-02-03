Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $265,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.42.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $337.55 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $344.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

