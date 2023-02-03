Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.