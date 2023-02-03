Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 376,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 174.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.83. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup upped their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.