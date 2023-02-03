Commerce Bank Acquires 582 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boot Barn by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 520.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

