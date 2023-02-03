Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 26,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 446,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Specifically, insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $80,061.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,199.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $2,405,314. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $20,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

