Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 265.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSK opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

