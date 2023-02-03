EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,525 shares of company stock worth $8,974,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $232.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $234.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

