Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 250.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

