Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 19,600 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

