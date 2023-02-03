Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $99.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

