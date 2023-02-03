Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,079 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 529,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 202.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

