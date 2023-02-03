Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $152,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,330,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 442,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after buying an additional 352,436 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 606,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 328,009 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.