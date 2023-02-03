Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $84.75 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

