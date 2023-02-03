Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $4,283,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.72 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

