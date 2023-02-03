Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million.
Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $12.05 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Activity at Comstock Resources
In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $514,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Stories
